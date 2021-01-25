Share Page Support Us
The World of IT Illustrated Hardcover Edition (2019) Pennywise

$40.00

$29.87


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210125-84802-1
ISBN-10: 1419740474
ISBN-13: 9781419740473
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Horror | Remakes | Teen Films | Thrillers
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 2017
Item Release Date: September 6, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An official behind-the-scenes companion to New Line Cinema’s IT and IT CHAPTER TWO, the globally popular blockbusters

Collecting the best artwork produced during the making of both of these sophisticated and visually enthralling films—including concept art, sketches, storyboards, and behind-the-scenes photography—The World of IT explores the films’ singular aesthetic and meticulous world-building. This compendium includes commentary from director Andy Muschietti; producer Barbara Muschietti; the acclaimed ensemble cast; and other creative players who helped bring a new, disturbing vision of King’s perennial bestseller to life.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.7 x 0.85 x 12.25 in
  • Pages: 224
  • Language: English

Cast: Ari Cohen | Bill Skarsgård | Chosen Jacobs | Elizabeth Saunders | Finn Wolfhard | Geoffrey Pounsett | Jack Dylan Grazer | Jackson Robert Scott | Jaeden Martell | Jake Sim | Jeremy Ray Taylor | Joe Bostick | Logan Thompson | Megan Charpentier | Molly Atkinson | Nicholas Hamilton | Owen Teague | Pip Dwyer | Sophia Lillis | Stephen Bogaert | Steven Williams | Stuart Hughes | Wyatt Oleff
Directors: Andy Muschietti
Project Name: It
Authors: Alyse Wax
Foreword: Andy Muschietti

