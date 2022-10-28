Share Page Support Us
Hudson Engine Commodore Vanderbilt Photo 1934 Lucius Beebe [221010-16]

View larger
$13.17
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Glossy 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 221028-103594
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 221028-103594
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Hudson Engine Commodore Vanderbilt 1934 by Lucius Beebe.

