Sexy Actress Victoria Wells Doing Split Photo [221116-5]

Actress Victoria Wells appeared in Swashbuckler, Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie, Nice Dreams, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Still Smokin, as well as a number of classic television shows. However, the actress is best known for discovering actor Bob Crane’s body after his June 1978 murder. At the time, Victoria Wells was performing with Crane in a dinner theater production of the play Beginner’s Luck, playing his mistress. Wells and Crane were also close friends at the time.

