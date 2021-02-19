Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD

View larger $23.99 $19.88 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Original U.S. Release: August 19, 1973

Item Release Date: October 16, 2014

Rating: R

Enter the Dragon was the first martial arts film produced by Americans and would be actor Bruce Lee’s final film. Both the film and Schifrin’s score have earned cult followings in the 40 years since the initial release. The film was added to the National Film Registry in 2004. Kung Fu culture has proven to be a major influence on the development of hiphop culture, movies and music – and both the film and Lalo’s score are still recognized as major influencers. Even as recently as 2013, the group Blue Scholars released a song called “Lalo Schifrin”, boasting the lyric “I compose fight misic like Lalo Schifrin/Me and Bruce Lee, not so different.” Lee told Lalo that there was a 2,000-year tradition in martial arts,” Schifrin described his first meeting with the film’s star Bruce Lee. “He had to learn all of the rules in order to break them. Right away, I found we had that in common: I studies classical music, centuries of European classical tradition, rules and regulation, things that you can and cannot do. And then we break all the rules.”

– Lalo Schifrin

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 59 min

Cast: Ahna Capri | Allan Kent | Angela Mao | Betty Chung | Bill Keller | Bolo Yeung | Bruce Lee | Geoffrey Weeks | Jackie Chan | Jim Kelly | John Saxon | Kien Shih | Li Jen Ho | Marlene Clark | Mickey Caruso | Pat E. Johnson | Peter Archer | Robert Wall | Sammo Kam-Bo Hung

Directors: Robert Clouse

Project Name: Enter the Dragon

Composers: Lalo Schifrin

