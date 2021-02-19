Enter the Dragon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Extended Edition Composed by Lalo Schifrin CD

$23.99
$19.88
UPC: 651702636921
Part No: ALEPH048
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: August 19, 1973
Item Release Date: October 16, 2014
Rating: R
Details
Enter the Dragon was the first martial arts film produced by Americans and would be actor Bruce Lee’s final film. Both the film and Schifrin’s score have earned cult followings in the 40 years since the initial release. The film was added to the National Film Registry in 2004. Kung Fu culture has proven to be a major influence on the development of hiphop culture, movies and music – and both the film and Lalo’s score are still recognized as major influencers. Even as recently as 2013, the group Blue Scholars released a song called “Lalo Schifrin”, boasting the lyric “I compose fight misic like Lalo Schifrin/Me and Bruce Lee, not so different.” Lee told Lalo that there was a 2,000-year tradition in martial arts,” Schifrin described his first meeting with the film’s star Bruce Lee. “He had to learn all of the rules in order to break them. Right away, I found we had that in common: I studies classical music, centuries of European classical tradition, rules and regulation, things that you can and cannot do. And then we break all the rules.”
– Lalo Schifrin
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 59 min
Cast: Ahna Capri | Allan Kent | Angela Mao | Betty Chung | Bill Keller | Bolo Yeung | Bruce Lee | Geoffrey Weeks | Jackie Chan | Jim Kelly | John Saxon | Kien Shih | Li Jen Ho | Marlene Clark | Mickey Caruso | Pat E. Johnson | Peter Archer | Robert Wall | Sammo Kam-Bo Hung
Directors: Robert Clouse
Project Name: Enter the Dragon
Composers: Lalo Schifrin