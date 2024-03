Me-TV, Weigel Broadcasting Company

Lisa Whelchel hosts season five of the MeTV original series Collector’s Call. This season, Whelchel explores collections revolving around Weird Al Yankovic, Pearl Jam, Survivor and more. In each half-hour episode, Whelchel visits the home of a collector accompanied by an expert appraiser, exploring the treasures each collector has gathered over the years and listening to the stories behind them.