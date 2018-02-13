Black Panther Black and White Montage 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

$15.90
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther centers on T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.
Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
