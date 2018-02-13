Twitter
Black Panther Black and White Montage 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

Details

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther centers on T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman). After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)

