The Dukes of Hazzard Original Television Soundtrack CD

$13.99
$9.97
2 in stock
CD
SKU: 211002-89460-1
UPC: 886977080425
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

The Dukes of Hazzard Original Television Soundtrack features Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), James Best (Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane), Sorrell Booke (Boss Hogg), John Schneider (Bo Duke), Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Johnny Cash, The General Lee, The Hazzard County Boys, Doug Kershaw, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
