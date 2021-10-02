The Dukes of Hazzard Original Television Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Ben Jones | Byron Cherry | Catherine Bach | Christopher Mayer | Denver Pyle | James Best | John Schneider | Nedra Volz | Peggy Rea | Rick Hurst | Sonny Shroyer | Sorrell Booke | Tom Wopat | Waylon Jennings
- Project Name The Dukes of Hazzard
- Contributors Catherine Bach | Doug Kershaw | James Best | John Schneider | Johnny Cash | Sorrell Booke | The Hazzard County Boys | Waylon Jennings | Willie Nelson
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Television
- Studios: Legacy Records | SONY Music
- Original Release Date: January 26, 1979
- Product Release Date: May 4, 2010
- Rating: TV-PG
- More: Catherine Bach | Daisy Duke | Willie Nelson
The Dukes of Hazzard Original Television Soundtrack features Catherine Bach (Daisy Duke), James Best (Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane), Sorrell Booke (Boss Hogg), John Schneider (Bo Duke), Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Johnny Cash, The General Lee, The Hazzard County Boys, Doug Kershaw, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ben Jones | Byron Cherry | Catherine Bach | Christopher Mayer | Denver Pyle | Doug Kershaw | James Best | John Schneider | Johnny Cash | Nedra Volz | Peggy Rea | Rick Hurst | Sonny Shroyer | Sorrell Booke | The Hazzard County Boys | Tom Wopat | Waylon Jennings | Willie Nelson
- Characters: Bo Duke | Daisy Duke | Luke Duke
- Shows / Movies: The Dukes of Hazzard
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Television
- Companies: Legacy Records | SONY Music
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks