Godzilla: The Complete Animated Series DVD Set

Original U.S. Release: September 12, 1998

A fast-paced animated adventure pitting humanity against a new generation of giant monsters!

After helping take down Godzilla, biologist Dr. Nick Tatopoulos (voice of Ian Ziering) stumbles upon his hatchling, who bonds with the scientist as a parental figure. Recruiting his own environmentally-directed research outfit—HEAT (Humanitarian Environmental Analysis Team)—Nick sets out to study not only this new generation, but also to investigate the increasing reports of monsters of all types and other environmental anomalies menacing the Earth. Each exciting episode is a pulse-pounding monster-hunt driven by Nick's team—accompanied by their 300-foot giant reptile—as they travel the globe defending humankind against mutant threats.

The entire 40 episode series is available together for the first time, including 2 UNAIRED episodes!

The entire 40-episode series available for the first time, including 2 unaired episodes

Cast: Brigitte Bako | Charity James | Dennis Haysbert | Dorian Harewood | Edward Albert | Ian Ziering | Joe Pantoliano | Linda Blair | Malcom Danare | Michael Chiklis | Nicholas Guest | Paget Brewster | Rino Romano | Roddy McDowall | Ron Perlman | Ronny Cox | Tom Kenny

