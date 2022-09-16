Share Page Support Us
Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics 12302

$6.59
$5.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New Universe Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Marvel Comics Written by JIM SHOOTER. Art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR., Inker Al Williamson, Colorist Christie Scheele, Penciler John Romita Jr., Letterers Joe Rosen, Editor Michael Higgins. New Universe is born as Pittsburgh mechanic Ken Connell is gifted with the strange superhuman abilities of the Star Brand! As he struggles to come to grips with his newfound powers in an all-too-real world without super heroes, Ken battles terrorists and paranormals, survives a point-blank nuclear explosion, blows up a mountain on the moon…and single-handedly attacks Libya!

