Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-7]
Original cast of The Walking Dead at 2010 press event in New York City. Shown in the photo are series creator Robert Kirkman, Original Showrunner Frank Darabont, and Actors Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh), Laurie Holden (Andrea Harrison), Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee), and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon).

