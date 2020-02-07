Share Page Support Us
Batman the Killing Joke Third (3rd) Printing (1988) Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, John Higgins [12318]

View larger

$23.00

$16.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80196-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Alan Moore | Batman | Joker  items
Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman the Killing Joke Third Printing (1988) Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, John Higgins.

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Alan Moore
Artists: Brian Bolland | John Higgins

