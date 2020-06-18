Share Page Support Us
Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973)

$35.99

$21.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200618-81075-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Perception
Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1973
Rating: R
Details

Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Diana Eden | Gwenn Mitchell | James Sikking | Kyle Johnson | Terry Carter
Directors: Edward J. Lakso | Herbert L. Strock
Project Name: Brother on the Run

