View larger $35.99 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200618-81075-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Terry Carter items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Perception

Original U.S. Release: May 1, 1973

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Brother on the Run Original Movie Soundtrack (1973). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Diana Eden | Gwenn Mitchell | James Sikking | Kyle Johnson | Terry Carter

Directors: Edward J. Lakso | Herbert L. Strock

Project Name: Brother on the Run

Related Items

Categories

Action | Blaxploitation | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Music & Spoken Word | Perception | Vinyl