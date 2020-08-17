Share Page Support Us
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019) [A81]

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019) [A81]
View larger

$28.99

$25.97


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200817-81642-1
UPC: 883929680221
Part No: 3000081519
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Albert Finney | Christopher Lee | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Tim Burton  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Animation | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 1, 2019
Rating: PG
Details

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019).

Special Features

  • Inside the two worlds
  • Danny Elfman interprets the two worlds
  • The Animators: The Breath of Life
  • Tim Burton: Dark vs. Light
  • Voices from the underworld
  • Making puppets tick
  • The voices behind the voice
  • The Corpse Bride pre-production galleries
  • Music-only track
  • Theatrical trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 77 min

Cast: Albert Finney | Christopher Lee | Emily Watson | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Tracey Ullman
Directors: Mike Johnson | Tim Burton
Project Name: Corpse Bride

