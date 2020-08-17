Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019) [A81]

$28.99
$25.97
UPC: 883929680221
Part No: 3000081519
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Albert Finney | Christopher Lee | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Tim Burton items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Animation | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Horror
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 1, 2019
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Exclusive Steelbook Blu-ray Edition (2019).
Special Features
- Inside the two worlds
- Danny Elfman interprets the two worlds
- The Animators: The Breath of Life
- Tim Burton: Dark vs. Light
- Voices from the underworld
- Making puppets tick
- The voices behind the voice
- The Corpse Bride pre-production galleries
- Music-only track
- Theatrical trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 77 min
Cast: Albert Finney | Christopher Lee | Emily Watson | Helena Bonham Carter | Johnny Depp | Tracey Ullman
Directors: Mike Johnson | Tim Burton
Project Name: Corpse Bride
Related Items
Categories
Animation | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Drama | Horror | Movies & TV | Warner Bros.