Author John Russo Return of the Living Dead Book Signing (2024)

Filmmaker and author John Russo signs copies of his original 1978 sequel novel Return of the Living Dead on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 from 4 – 6 PM. After the signing, Forbidden Planet New York hosts a screening of George Romero’s classic zombie thriller Night of the Living Dead at 9:30 PM. The screening takes place at the Roxy Cinema NYC.

In 1968, John Russo and George Romero changed the world of horror with the quintessential modern zombie film, Night of the Living Dead. Then in 1978, Russo continued the nightmare with his original sequel novel, Return of the Living Dead.

Savage Harvest re-animates the out-of-print book in 2024 featuring an all-new introduction by Russo detailing Return of the Living Dead’s journey from screenplay to novel.

As the Living Dead march across the countryside, their rancid ranks swelling with the reanimated flesh of their victims, consuming everything and everyone in their path, State Troopers Dave Benton and Carl Martinelli find themselves in a desperate race against time to rescue Ann Miller and her sisters from the clutches of a bloodthirsty gang. It’s the undead vs. the unhinged in a no-holds-barred battle for survival in John Russo’s Return of the Living Dead!