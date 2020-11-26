Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition

$56.00
$49.70
UPC: 616892467946
Part No: MOND-100B
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Christopher Walken | Danny DeVito | Doug Jones | Michael Keaton | Michelle Pfeiffer | Tim Burton items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1992
Item Release Date: November 22, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Presenting a 2XLP remastered version of Danny Elfman’s thrilling score for Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.
Special Features
- Pressed on 180 Gram vinyl
- All new artwork by Kilian Eng
- Liner notes by John Takis
- Produced by Neil S. Bulk
Playlists
- Birth Of A Penguin
- The Lair
- Selina Transforms
- The Cemetery
- Cat Suite
- Batman Vs. The Circus
- The Rise And Fall From Grace
- Sore Sports
- Rooftops / Wild Ride
- The Children's Hour
- The Final Confrontation
- The Finale
- End Credits
- Face To Face
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Andrew Bryniarski | Christopher Walken | Cristi Conaway | Danny DeVito | Diane Salinger | Doug Jones | Jan Hooks | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Michael Murphy | Michelle Pfeiffer | Pat Hingle | Paul Reubens | Steve Witting | Stuart Lancaster | Vincent Schiavelli
Directors: Tim Burton
Project Name: Batman Returns
Artists: Kilian Eng
Composers: Danny Elfman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Featured | Featured - Email | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl