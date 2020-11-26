Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition

Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition
View larger
Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition
Batman Returns Original Motion Picture Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition

$56.00

$49.70


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 201126-83346-1
UPC: 616892467946
Part No: MOND-100B
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Christopher Walken | Danny DeVito | Doug Jones | Michael Keaton | Michelle Pfeiffer | Tim Burton  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: June 19, 1992
Item Release Date: November 22, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting a 2XLP remastered version of Danny Elfman’s thrilling score for Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

Special Features

  • Pressed on 180 Gram vinyl
  • All new artwork by Kilian Eng
  • Liner notes by John Takis
  • Produced by Neil S. Bulk

Playlists

  • Birth Of A Penguin
  • The Lair
  • Selina Transforms
  • The Cemetery
  • Cat Suite
  • Batman Vs. The Circus
  • The Rise And Fall From Grace
  • Sore Sports
  • Rooftops / Wild Ride
  • The Children's Hour
  • The Final Confrontation
  • The Finale
  • End Credits
  • Face To Face

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Andrew Bryniarski | Christopher Walken | Cristi Conaway | Danny DeVito | Diane Salinger | Doug Jones | Jan Hooks | Michael Gough | Michael Keaton | Michael Murphy | Michelle Pfeiffer | Pat Hingle | Paul Reubens | Steve Witting | Stuart Lancaster | Vincent Schiavelli
Directors: Tim Burton
Project Name: Batman Returns
Artists: Kilian Eng
Composers: Danny Elfman

Related Items

Across 110th Street
Movieline Magazine (Aug 1994) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Pauly Shore, Quentin Tarantino, Dana Delany, Sandra Bullock
Batman Vinyl Idolz Joker Action Figure #32 Cesar Romero
Deliberation Burned and and Cracked Skin 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Die Hard 30th Anniversary Remastered Soundtrack 3-CD Set
Fluorescent Black Hardcover Graphic Novel Signed by MF Wilson and Nathan Fox + Art Print
Humanoids from the Deep 28 x 16 inch Original Promotional Lithograph Poster (2019)
Atari Missile Command Towel
The Sting Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Scott Joplin and Marvin Hamlisch
First Annual Spotlight Tribute Collector’s Edition (2007) Jessica Alba, Johnny Depp

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Featured | Featured - Email | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl