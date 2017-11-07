O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack

$13.95
Details
Bluegrass became pop music for a while when the soundtrack to this 2000 Coen Brothers film became one of the 10 top-selling soundtracks ever. Here’s the complete T-Bone Burnett-produced soundtrack plus a CD with 14 more tracks, 12 of which are unissued releases.
Playlists
- Po Lazarus by: J. Carter and Prisoners
- Big Rock Candy Mountain by: Harry McLintock
- You Are My Sunshine by: Norman Blake
- Down In The River To Pray by: Alison Krauss
- I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow by: Dan Tyminski | The Soggy Bottom Boys
- Hard Time Killing Floor Blues by: Chris Thomas King
- Man Of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental) by: Norman Blake
- Keep On The Sunny Side by: The Whites
- I'll Fly Away by: Alison Krauss | Gillian Welch
- Didn't Leave Nobody But The Baby by: Alison Krauss | Emmylou Harris | Gillian Welch
- In The Highways by: The Peasall Sisters
- I Am Weary by: The Cox Family
- I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (Instrumental) by: John Hartford
- O Death by: Ralph Stanley
- In The Jailhouse Now by: The Soggy Bottom Boys | Tim Blake Nelson
- I Am A Man Of Constant Sorrow (With band) by: Dan Tyminski | The Soggy Bottom Boys
- Indian War Whoop (Instrumental) by: John Hartford
- Lonesome Valley by: The Fairfield Four
- Angel Band by: The Stanley Brothers
