Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack

O Brother, Where Art Thou? Soundtrack
View larger

$13.95

$5.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171105-68205-1
UPC: 008817006925
Part No: 088 170-069-2 DG02
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime
Studio: Def Jam | Lost Highway
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 2000
Item Release Date: October 17, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bluegrass became pop music for a while when the soundtrack to this 2000 Coen Brothers film became one of the 10 top-selling soundtracks ever. Here’s the complete T-Bone Burnett-produced soundtrack plus a CD with 14 more tracks, 12 of which are unissued releases.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 107

Cast: Charles Durning | Chris Thomas King | Del Pentecost | George Clooney | Holly Hunter | J.R. Horne | John Goodman | John Turturro
Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen

Related Items

The Warriors Original Motion Picture Soundtrack [Import]
Society Limited Edition Arrow Video Steelbook
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone 2-Disc DVD Special Widescreen Edition
To Live and Die in LA Shout Factory Select Collector’s Edition
The Punisher 22 x 34 inch Green Comics Cover Poster
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Talking Finn 13.5 Inch Action Figure – John Boyega
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures (2003)
M&M’s Brand Chocolate Candies Barnstorming Rides Dispenser Collectible (2008)
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Lonely Heart: The Art of Tara McPherson Hardcover Edition

Categories

Adventure | CD | Comedy | Crime | Def Jam | Lost Highway | Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *