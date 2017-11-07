Deadwood: Music from the HBO Original Series [Explicit Lyrics]

$11.95
$8.58
UPC: 075021036727
Part No: B0004012-02
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | History | Television | Western
Studio: HBO | Lost Highway
Item Release Date: February 8, 2005
Details
Lost Highway releases the Deadwood Soundtrack, compiling songs appearing at the close of each episode. The soundtrack features an eclectic mix of artist ranging from Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee to Lyle Lovett to June Carter Cash.
Playlists
- No Law by: Clell Watson
- Theme From Deadwood by: David Schwartz
- In Life by: Al Swearengen
- Hog Of The Forsaken by: Michael Hurley
- Will The Circle Be Unbroken by: June Carter Cash
- Go To Hell by: Wild Bill Hickok
- Old Friend by: Lyle Lovett
- Creek Lullaby by: Margaret
- Row, Row, Row Your Boat by: Calamity Jane
- Iguazu by: Gustavo Santaolalla
- Pardon My French by: Al Swearengen
- Stars And Stripes Forever by: Jelly Roll Morton
- God And Man by: Sonny Terry
- Fallen From Grace by: Mark Lee Scott
- Native Funeral by: Johnny Klimek
- Who? Wu?! by: Al Swearengen
- Snake Baked A Hoecake by: Barbara
- High Fever Blues by: Bukka White
- Twisted Little Man by: Michael J. Sheehy
- Next Round's On The House by: Al Swearengen
- Arriving In Deadwood by: Michael Brook
- Farther Along by: Mississippi John Hurt
- There's Blood by: Al Swearengen
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Brad Dourif | Dayton Callie | Ian McShane | John Hawkes | Leon Rippy | Molly Parker | Paula Malcomson | Timothy Olyphant | W. Earl Brown
Contributors: Al Swearengen | Bukka White | Calamity Jane | Clell Watson | David Schwartz | Gustavo Santaolalla | Jelly Roll Morton | Johnny Klimek | June Carter Cash | Lyle Lovett | Mark Lee Scott | Michael Brook | Michael Hurley | Michael J. Sheehy | Mississippi John Hurt | Sonny Terry | Wild Bill Hickok
Project Name: Deadwood
