Deadwood: Music from the HBO Original Series [Explicit Lyrics]

$11.95

$8.58


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171105-68206-1
UPC: 075021036727
Part No: B0004012-02
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama | History | Television | Western
Studio: HBO | Lost Highway
Item Release Date: February 8, 2005
Details

Lost Highway releases the Deadwood Soundtrack, compiling songs appearing at the close of each episode. The soundtrack features an eclectic mix of artist ranging from Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee to Lyle Lovett to June Carter Cash.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brad Dourif | Dayton Callie | Ian McShane | John Hawkes | Leon Rippy | Molly Parker | Paula Malcomson | Timothy Olyphant | W. Earl Brown
Contributors: Al Swearengen | Bukka White | Calamity Jane | Clell Watson | David Schwartz | Gustavo Santaolalla | Jelly Roll Morton | Johnny Klimek | June Carter Cash | Lyle Lovett | Mark Lee Scott | Michael Brook | Michael Hurley | Michael J. Sheehy | Mississippi John Hurt | Sonny Terry | Wild Bill Hickok
Project Name: Deadwood

