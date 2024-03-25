Grauman’s Chinese Theater Original Star Wars Release Marquee Hollywood, California Photo [211031-17]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
Grauman’s Chinese Theater Original Star Wars Release Marquee Hollywood, California Photo. The iconic Grauman’s Theater is playing the George Lucas science fiction classic Star Wars: A New Hope in the summer of 1977. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, Alec Guinness as Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Kenny Baker as R2-D2, Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca, David Prowse as Darth Vader, Phil Brown as Uncle Owen, Shelagh Fraser as Aunt Beru, Jack Purvis as Chief Jawa, Alex McCrindle as General Dodonna, and Eddie Byrne as General Willard.