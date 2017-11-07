The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond Soundtrack Album

CD SKU: 171105-68207-1

Produced by 12-time Grammy winner T Bone Burnett, the album features 16 brand-new and exclusive tracks by many of music’s top artists who’ve drawn from themes embodied in The Hunger Games story to craft their songs.

In addition to the previously announced lead single “Safe & Sound,” by Big Machine recording artist Taylor Swift featuring The Civil Wars, “THE HUNGER GAMES: SONGS FROM DISTRICT 12 AND BEYOND includes a brand new song from The Decemberists entitled “One Engine” as well as songs from a myriad of other chart-topping and critically acclaimed sensations such as Arcade Fire (whose song appears in the film itself), Kid Cudi, Miranda Lambert feat. The Pistol Annies, Adam Levine of Maroon 5, and more. Mirroring the intense action and compelling drama of this epic story, this eclectic mix of songs written especially for the companion album explore topics of freedom, family, love, power, and individuality.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Rhoda Griffis | Sandino Moya-Smith | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci

Directors: Gary Ross

Contributors: Arcade Fire | Glen Hansard | Jayme Dee | Kid Cudi | Maroon 5 | Miranda Lambert | Neko Case | Pistol Annies | Punch Brothers | Rozzi Crane | T-Bone Burnett | Taylor Swift | The Carolina Chocolate Drops | The Civil Wars | The Decemberists | The Low Anthem | The Secret Sisters

Project Name: The Hunger Games

