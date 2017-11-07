Twitter
The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond Soundtrack Album

$9.95

$7.98


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171105-68207-1
UPC: 602527907277
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Book Based | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Lionsgate | UMG
Original U.S. Release: March 23, 2012
Item Release Date: March 20, 2012
Rating: PG-13
Details

Produced by 12-time Grammy winner T Bone Burnett, the album features 16 brand-new and exclusive tracks by many of music’s top artists who’ve drawn from themes embodied in The Hunger Games story to craft their songs.

In addition to the previously announced lead single “Safe & Sound,” by Big Machine recording artist Taylor Swift featuring The Civil Wars, “THE HUNGER GAMES: SONGS FROM DISTRICT 12 AND BEYOND includes a brand new song from The Decemberists entitled “One Engine” as well as songs from a myriad of other chart-topping and critically acclaimed sensations such as Arcade Fire (whose song appears in the film itself), Kid Cudi, Miranda Lambert feat. The Pistol Annies, Adam Levine of Maroon 5, and more. Mirroring the intense action and compelling drama of this epic story, this eclectic mix of songs written especially for the companion album explore topics of freedom, family, love, power, and individuality.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Elizabeth Banks | Jennifer Lawrence | Liam Hemsworth | Paula Malcomson | Rhoda Griffis | Sandino Moya-Smith | Sandra Ellis Lafferty | Stanley Tucci
Directors: Gary Ross
Contributors: Arcade Fire | Glen Hansard | Jayme Dee | Kid Cudi | Maroon 5 | Miranda Lambert | Neko Case | Pistol Annies | Punch Brothers | Rozzi Crane | T-Bone Burnett | Taylor Swift | The Carolina Chocolate Drops | The Civil Wars | The Decemberists | The Low Anthem | The Secret Sisters
Project Name: The Hunger Games

