Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0071]

View larger $13.41

From: $11.97 See Options Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3 $11.97 Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3 $21.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3

SKU: 211201-97971-1

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211201-97971-1Weight: 0.05 lbsCondition: New - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3

SKU: 211201-97971-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 211201-97971-2Weight: 0.10 lbsCondition: New



This rare studio publicity shot of actress Claudia Jennings was probably taken for her role as Desiree Thibodeau in the cult action adventure ‘Gator Bait. Find out more about Claudia Jennings and Gator Bait Here.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

Related Items