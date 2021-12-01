Share Page Support Us
Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0071]

Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0071]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211201-97971-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0071]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211201-97971-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0071]

This rare studio publicity shot of actress Claudia Jennings was probably taken for her role as Desiree Thibodeau in the cult action adventure ‘Gator Bait. Find out more about Claudia Jennings and Gator Bait Here.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

