Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer

Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
View larger
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer

$120.00

$70.00


1 in stock


Movie PosterSKU: 170310-63654-1
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: GD Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Russ Meyer  items
Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Mature
Studio: Eve Productions
Original U.S. Release: May 8, 1968
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is an Original Movie Poster for the Russ Meyer sexy crime drama Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers. The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.

The poster is in good condition and has folds and general wear from years of storage. There is water damage on two edges, along with small tears at creases and writing on the front and back. There is writing on the front and back.

Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers centers on Paul, the owner of a topless go-go bar on the Sunset Strip, who is having a bad day. His girlfriend, unbeknownst to him, is planning to rob his club, and his wife is having an affair with the hunky bartender.

Size: 27 x 40 inches

Cast: Anne Chapman | Duncan McLeod | Gordon Wescourt | Jan Sinclair | Joey DuPrez | John Furlong | Lavelle Roby | Pamela Collins | Paul Lockwood | Robert Rudelson
Directors: Russ Meyer

Related Items

Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series
Steve McQueen: The Actor and His Films
Hobgoblins Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Dark Horse Deluxe Game of Thrones Shot Glass Set: Stark, Baratheon, Targaryen and Lannister
Murder Weapon & Deadly Embrace Blu-ray + DVD Combo
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance
Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
The Laughing Policeman
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition

Categories

Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Eve Productions | Exploitation | Mature | Posters | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *