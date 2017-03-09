Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer

Movie Poster SKU: 170310-63654-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: GD Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Russ Meyer items

Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Crime | Drama | Exploitation | Mature

Studio: Eve Productions

Original U.S. Release: May 8, 1968

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This item is an Original Movie Poster for the Russ Meyer sexy crime drama Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers. The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.

The poster is in good condition and has folds and general wear from years of storage. There is water damage on two edges, along with small tears at creases and writing on the front and back. There is writing on the front and back.

Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers centers on Paul, the owner of a topless go-go bar on the Sunset Strip, who is having a bad day. His girlfriend, unbeknownst to him, is planning to rob his club, and his wife is having an affair with the hunky bartender.

Size: 27 x 40 inches

Cast: Anne Chapman | Duncan McLeod | Gordon Wescourt | Jan Sinclair | Joey DuPrez | John Furlong | Lavelle Roby | Pamela Collins | Paul Lockwood | Robert Rudelson

Directors: Russ Meyer

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Flavor | Drama | Eve Productions | Exploitation | Mature | Posters | Throwback Space