Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray

UPC: 760137140986
Part No: AV154
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1988
Item Release Date: July 17, 2018
Details
If you thought Sex and the City 2 was a stomach-churner, you ain t seen nothing yet! Long before playing one of Carrie Bradshaw s best gal pals, actress Kristen Davis found herself up against an altogether different kind of horror in 1987 s Doom Asylum: a riotous mix of gore, gags and goth girl groups galore!
When a group of horny teens wind up on the grounds of a creepy abandoned asylum, they think they ve found the perfect place to party. Little do they know that inside the building s crumbling walls lurks a freakishly deformed maniac, driven to madness by the tragic loss of his fiancée in a car accident. With an array of grisly surgical tools at his disposal, it s only a matter of time before the youngsters begin meeting various splattery ends at the hands of the ghoulish Coroner.
Helmed by director Richard Friedman (Scared Stiff and Phantom of the Mall: Eric s Revenge), and also starring Penthouse Pet of the Year 1988 Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker), Doom Asylum combines outlandish gore and a wise-cracking villain to create one of the most wildly entertainingly blood-spattered slashers of the late 80s.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- 1.85:1 and 1.33:1 versions of the feature
- Original uncompressed PCM mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with screenwriter Rick Marx
- Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
- Tina s Terror - a brand new interview with actress Ruth Collins
- Movie Madhouse - a brand new interview with director of photography Larry Revene
- Morgues & Mayhem - a brand new interview with special make-up effects creator Vincent J. Guastini
- Archival Interviews with producer Alexander W. Kogan, Jr., director Richard Friedman and production manager Bill Tasgal
- Still Gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourne
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Fully-illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing by Amanda Reyes
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 79
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 1.33:1
- Audio: Mono
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Kristin Davis | Patty Mullen | Ruth Collins | William Hay
Directors: Richard Friedman
Project Name: Doom Asylum
