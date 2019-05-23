Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray

Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray
View larger

$39.99

$25.97


2 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190523-77905-1
UPC: 760137140986
Part No: AV154
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1988
Item Release Date: July 17, 2018
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

If you thought Sex and the City 2 was a stomach-churner, you ain t seen nothing yet! Long before playing one of Carrie Bradshaw s best gal pals, actress Kristen Davis found herself up against an altogether different kind of horror in 1987 s Doom Asylum: a riotous mix of gore, gags and goth girl groups galore!

When a group of horny teens wind up on the grounds of a creepy abandoned asylum, they think they ve found the perfect place to party. Little do they know that inside the building s crumbling walls lurks a freakishly deformed maniac, driven to madness by the tragic loss of his fiancée in a car accident. With an array of grisly surgical tools at his disposal, it s only a matter of time before the youngsters begin meeting various splattery ends at the hands of the ghoulish Coroner.

Helmed by director Richard Friedman (Scared Stiff and Phantom of the Mall: Eric s Revenge), and also starring Penthouse Pet of the Year 1988 Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker), Doom Asylum combines outlandish gore and a wise-cracking villain to create one of the most wildly entertainingly blood-spattered slashers of the late 80s.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • 1.85:1 and 1.33:1 versions of the feature
  • Original uncompressed PCM mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with screenwriter Rick Marx
  • Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
  • Tina s Terror - a brand new interview with actress Ruth Collins
  • Movie Madhouse - a brand new interview with director of photography Larry Revene
  • Morgues & Mayhem - a brand new interview with special make-up effects creator Vincent J. Guastini
  • Archival Interviews with producer Alexander W. Kogan, Jr., director Richard Friedman and production manager Bill Tasgal
  • Still Gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourne
  • FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Fully-illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing by Amanda Reyes

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 79
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 1.33:1
  • Audio: Mono
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A,B,C

Cast: Kristin Davis | Patty Mullen | Ruth Collins | William Hay
Directors: Richard Friedman
Project Name: Doom Asylum

Related Items

The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Philip K. Dick On Film Softcover Book
Finders Keepers Lovers Weepers (1968) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Russ Meyer
The Baby Special Edition Blu-ray
The Frightfest Guide to Monster Movies (Dark Heart of Cinema Series)
Easy Rider 36 x 24 inch Movie Poster
The Last Starfighter Japanese Theatre Program Guide Movie Magazine (1984) Lance Guest & Nick Castle
Back to the Future Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)
The Karate Kid 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1984)

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Movies & TV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *