Doom Asylum Special Edition Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: March 1, 1988

Item Release Date: July 17, 2018

Details

If you thought Sex and the City 2 was a stomach-churner, you ain t seen nothing yet! Long before playing one of Carrie Bradshaw s best gal pals, actress Kristen Davis found herself up against an altogether different kind of horror in 1987 s Doom Asylum: a riotous mix of gore, gags and goth girl groups galore!

When a group of horny teens wind up on the grounds of a creepy abandoned asylum, they think they ve found the perfect place to party. Little do they know that inside the building s crumbling walls lurks a freakishly deformed maniac, driven to madness by the tragic loss of his fiancée in a car accident. With an array of grisly surgical tools at his disposal, it s only a matter of time before the youngsters begin meeting various splattery ends at the hands of the ghoulish Coroner.

Helmed by director Richard Friedman (Scared Stiff and Phantom of the Mall: Eric s Revenge), and also starring Penthouse Pet of the Year 1988 Patty Mullen (Frankenhooker), Doom Asylum combines outlandish gore and a wise-cracking villain to create one of the most wildly entertainingly blood-spattered slashers of the late 80s.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

1.85:1 and 1.33:1 versions of the feature

Original uncompressed PCM mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary with screenwriter Rick Marx

Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues

Tina s Terror - a brand new interview with actress Ruth Collins

Movie Madhouse - a brand new interview with director of photography Larry Revene

Morgues & Mayhem - a brand new interview with special make-up effects creator Vincent J. Guastini

Archival Interviews with producer Alexander W. Kogan, Jr., director Richard Friedman and production manager Bill Tasgal

Still Gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourne

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Fully-illustrated collector s booklet featuring new writing by Amanda Reyes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 79

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1 / 1.33:1

Audio: Mono

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Kristin Davis | Patty Mullen | Ruth Collins | William Hay

Directors: Richard Friedman

Project Name: Doom Asylum

