Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0070]

Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0070]
View larger
$13.41
From: $11.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211130-97960-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0070]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211130-97960-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0070]

This rare studio publicity shot of actress Claudia Jennings was probably taken for her role as Desiree Thibodeau in the cult action adventure ‘Gator Bait. In the gritty 1973 drama, Thibodeau lives deep in the swamp, supporting herself and her siblings by poaching. A pair of crooked cops attempt to rape her after catching Desiree trapping ‘gators. Desiree outsmarts them but one bumbling cop accidentally shoots the other and blames Desiree. The town sheriff joins the hunt to find the newly minted outlaw, but soon the hunters become the hunted as Desiree exacts her revenge for their violence against her family.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

