Claudia Jennings ‘Gator Bait Publicity Photo [210906-0070]

- Cast: Ben Sebastian | Bill Thurman | Claudia Jennings | Clyde Ventura | Don Baldwin | Douglas Dirkson | Janit Baldwin | Sam Gilman | Tracy Sebastian
- Directors: Beverly Sebastian | Ferd Sebastian
- Subject Claudia Jennings
- Project Name Gator Bait
- Filmography 40 Carats | Barnaby Jones | Cannon | Deathsport | Fast Company | Gator Bait | Group Marriage | Ironside | Moonshine County Express | Sisters of Death | The Brady Bunch | The F.B.I. | The Great Texas Dynamite Chase | The Love Machine | The Man Who Fell To Earth | The Single Girls | The Stepmother | The Streets of San Francisco | The Unholy Rollers | Trampa mortal | Truck Stop Women | Willy & Scratch
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Sexploitation
- Studios: Sebastian International Pictures
- Original Release Date: October 12, 1973
- Rating: R
- More: Claudia Jennings
This rare studio publicity shot of actress Claudia Jennings was probably taken for her role as Desiree Thibodeau in the cult action adventure ‘Gator Bait. In the gritty 1973 drama, Thibodeau lives deep in the swamp, supporting herself and her siblings by poaching. A pair of crooked cops attempt to rape her after catching Desiree trapping ‘gators. Desiree outsmarts them but one bumbling cop accidentally shoots the other and blames Desiree. The town sheriff joins the hunt to find the newly minted outlaw, but soon the hunters become the hunted as Desiree exacts her revenge for their violence against her family.
