Avengers: Endgame The Official Movie Special Hardcover Edition

View larger $19.99 $16.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190817-78831-1

ISBN-13: 9781787730137

Weight: 2.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Avengers: Endgame items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: April 26, 2019

Item Release Date: April 30, 2019

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An in-depth behind-the-scenes guide to the forthcoming Avengers: Infinity War sequel, Avengers: Endgame!

A deluxe collector’s edition detailing the follow-up film to the epic cinematic phenomenon Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. Go behind the scenes on the highly aniticipated Marvel film.

Specifications

Pages: 96

Size: 11.25 H x 0.50 D x 8 W in



Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo

Project Name: Avengers: Endgame

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Titan