Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 27, 1945, Vol. 3, No. 29) [254]

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 27, 1945, Vol. 3, No. 29) [254]
magSKU: 200715-81287-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly – Africa Middle East Persian Gulf Edition (December 27, 1945, Vol. 3, No. 29). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Yank Magazine

