Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 29, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 20) [253]

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (December 29, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 20) [253]
View larger

$13.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 200715-81285-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | War
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly – Central Pacific Edition (December 29, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 20). 7th Division Veterans Compare Three Campaigns. Forecast for 1945. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Yank Magazine

Related Items

Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie
Screen Flights Screen Fantasies: The Future According to Science Fiction Cinema (1984)
Entertainment Weekly Issue No. 1057 – July 24, 2009 – The Return of Iron Man, Comic-Con Preview
Return of the One-Armed Swordsman 21 x 28 inch Original Spanish Movie Poster – Wang Yu, Shaw Brothers Studio (1969)
Nintendo Power Magazine Collection Volumes 98, 101, 104 and 106
Factory Entertainment My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems (Ray Walston) Collectible Figure
The Laughing Policeman
Batman: The Animated Series – Joker Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
Red Faction: Armageddon Number 0 (July 2010)
Easy Rider Black & Yellow 24 x 36 Inch One Sheet Movie Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Magazines & Newspapers | Throwback Space | War

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *