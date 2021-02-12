The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2002) [J34]

View larger $23.99 $18.90 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Poster (One Sheet) 27 x 40 inch SKU: 210212-85079-1

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Andy Serkis | Christopher Lee | Hugo Weaving | Ian McKellen | Karl Urban | Liv Tyler | Orlando Bloom | Peter Jackson | Sean Astin | Viggo Mortensen items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2002

Rating: PG-13

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster (2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Bernard Hill | Billy Boyd | Brad Dourif | Bruce Allpress | Cate Blanchett | Christopher Lee | Dominic Monaghan | Hugo Weaving | Ian McKellen | Jed Brophy | John Bach | John Leigh | Karl Urban | Liv Tyler | Nathaniel Lees | Orlando Bloom | Paris Howe Strewe | Robbie Magasiva | Robyn Malcolm | Sala Baker | Sam Comery | Sean Astin | Viggo Mortensen

Directors: Peter Jackson

Project Name: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Warner Bros.