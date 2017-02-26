Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Combo Set

View larger $34.95 $22.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

The true tale of three friends and their quest to complete a shot-for-shot remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The true, decades-spanning tale of the greatest fan film ever made. After Steven Spielberg’s classic Raiders of the Lost Ark was released 35 years ago, three 11-year-old boys from Mississippi set out on what would become a 7-year-long labor of love and tribute to their favorite film: a faithful, shot-for-shot adaptation of the action adventure film. They finished every scene…except one; the film’s explosive airplane set piece. Over two decades later, the trio reunited with the original cast members from their childhood in order to complete their masterpiece.

Featuring interviews with John Rhys Davies, Eli Roth and more, Raiders! is the story of the project’s culmination, chronicling the friends’ dedication to their artistic vision-mixed in with some movie magic-to create the greatest fan film ever made.

Special Features

Collectible 16-page booklet

Dual audio commentaries featuring directors Tim Skousen & Jeremy Coon and film subjects Chris Strompolos & Eric Zala

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes from the Raiders Adaptation

Q&A from the 2003 premiere of the Adaptation at Alamo Drafthouse

Trailers

Digital Download of the film

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Runtime: 93

Audio: Dolby 5.1

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Angela Rodriguez | Casey Dillard | Chris Gore | Chris Strompolos | Eric Zala | Ernest Cline | Francisco Gonzalez | Guy Klender | Harry Jay Knowles | James Donald | Jayson Lamb | John E. Hudgens | John Rhys-Davies | Michael Mobley | Rob Fuller | Scott Lionberger

Directors: Jeremy Coon | Tim Skousen

