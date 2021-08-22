Share Page Support Us
Supernatural WB Series Sticky Note Collection Science Fiction Fantasy Paperback [U67]

Supernatural WB Television Series Sticky Note Collection Science Fiction Fantasy Paperback

Get organized with this trifold sticky notepad collection inspired by the hit TV show Supernatural! Including six sticky notepads, these colorful die-cut sticky notes are perfect for jotting down reminders, writing short notes, and joining the hunt with the Winchester Brothers.

Specifications

  • Size: 3 x 0.4 x 5.3 in
  • Pages: 200
  • Language: English
stkSKU: 210822-88456-1
UPC: 9781683837794
ISBN-10: 1683837797
ISBN-13: 9781683837794
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New