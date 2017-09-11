JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme

$17.99
JCVD, the surprise hit film starring Belgian action star Jean-Claude van Damme as himself, features an infectious big band score that will make fans of the of 1970s action thriller scoring (Don Ellis, Lalo Schifrin, David Shire) smile ? and dance!
This is our second album with Luxemburg’s most prominent film composer and jazz musician, Gast Waltzing (George and the Dragon), but this score is perhaps the complete opposite of that grand symphonic work. Accompanying the tongue-in-cheek character of the film (“a French-language meta-movie parody par excellence” according to Variety), Gast’s score is “horn-heavy score is pleasingly old-school and subtly parodic” (also in the words of Variety).
The strikingly bouncy main theme, which appears in several different versions, is juxtaposed with bleak string suspense, improvised jazz trumpet parts and percussive action scoring.
- JCVD Theme by: Gast Waltzing
2:10
- Get Him by: Gast Waltzing
1:54
- Family Card by: Gast Waltzing
2:17
- Eh, Monsieur Van Damme by: Gast Waltzing
3:25
- JCVD Theme 2 by: Gast Waltzing
1:43
- State of Siege by: Gast Waltzing
2:57
- Palindrome by: Gast Waltzing
1:22
- Negociator by: Gast Waltzing
1:19
- Hoodheaded Fight/Gunshot by: Gast Waltzing
1:23
- Naked Parliament by: Gast Waltzing
1:51
- Hey Man! by: Gast Waltzing
1:03
- Discovered by: Gast Waltzing
4:22
- Let's Go For It! by: Gast Waltzing
2:24
- Premiere Liberation by: Gast Waltzing
2:46
- Menace and Execution by: Gast Waltzing
9:46
- JCVD Theme 3 by: Gast Waltzing
2:04
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Hervé Sogne | Huifang Wang | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Jenny De Chez | John Flanders | Mourade Zeguendi | Renata Kamara | Rock Chen | Valérie Bodson | Vincent Lecuyer
Directors: Mabrouk El Mechri
