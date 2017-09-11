Twitter
JCVD Original Soundtrack by Gast Waltzing – Jean-Claude Van Damme

CDSKU: 170814-67093-1
UPC: 700261266602
Part No: MMS-09002
Weight: 0.10 lbs
JCVD, the surprise hit film starring Belgian action star Jean-Claude van Damme as himself, features an infectious big band score that will make fans of the of 1970s action thriller scoring (Don Ellis, Lalo Schifrin, David Shire) smile ? and dance!

This is our second album with Luxemburg’s most prominent film composer and jazz musician, Gast Waltzing (George and the Dragon), but this score is perhaps the complete opposite of that grand symphonic work. Accompanying the tongue-in-cheek character of the film (“a French-language meta-movie parody par excellence” according to Variety), Gast’s score is “horn-heavy score is pleasingly old-school and subtly parodic” (also in the words of Variety).

The strikingly bouncy main theme, which appears in several different versions, is juxtaposed with bleak string suspense, improvised jazz trumpet parts and percussive action scoring.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Hervé Sogne | Huifang Wang | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Jenny De Chez | John Flanders | Mourade Zeguendi | Renata Kamara | Rock Chen | Valérie Bodson | Vincent Lecuyer
Directors: Mabrouk El Mechri

