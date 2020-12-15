Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition

View larger $36.99 $32.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

Vinyl SKU: 201215-83868-1

Part No: T.V.010

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Terror Vision

Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1988

Item Release Date: September 19, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

Presenting the original film soundtrack for the Frank Henenlotter cult classic Brain Damage, composed by Gus Russo and Clutch Reiser, pressed for the first time on vinyl.

Special Features

First time the score has been available on any format

Audio pulled from original tapes and has been remixed & remastered

Liner notes by Gus Russo

Stoughton gatefold packaging

Full color inner sleeve

Download code included

Randomly inserted colors

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ari M. Roussimoff | Beverly Bonner | Bradlee Rhodes | Gordon MacDonald | Jennifer Lowry | John Zacherley | Joseph Gonzalez | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lucille Saint-Peter | Michael Bishop | Rick Hearst | Theo Barnes | Vicki Darnell

Directors: Frank Henenlotter

Project Name: Brain Damage

Composers: Clutch Reiser | Gus Russo

