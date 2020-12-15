Share Page Support Us
Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition

Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition
Presenting the original film soundtrack for the Frank Henenlotter cult classic Brain Damage, composed by Gus Russo and Clutch Reiser, pressed for the first time on vinyl.

  • First time the score has been available on any format
  • Audio pulled from original tapes and has been remixed & remastered
  • Liner notes by Gus Russo
  • Stoughton gatefold packaging
  • Full color inner sleeve
  • Download code included
  • Randomly inserted colors

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ari M. Roussimoff | Beverly Bonner | Bradlee Rhodes | Gordon MacDonald | Jennifer Lowry | John Zacherley | Joseph Gonzalez | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lucille Saint-Peter | Michael Bishop | Rick Hearst | Theo Barnes | Vicki Darnell
Directors: Frank Henenlotter
Project Name: Brain Damage
Composers: Clutch Reiser | Gus Russo

