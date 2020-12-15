Brain Damage Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Special Edition

$36.99
Details
Presenting the original film soundtrack for the Frank Henenlotter cult classic Brain Damage, composed by Gus Russo and Clutch Reiser, pressed for the first time on vinyl.
Special Features
- First time the score has been available on any format
- Audio pulled from original tapes and has been remixed & remastered
- Liner notes by Gus Russo
- Stoughton gatefold packaging
- Full color inner sleeve
- Download code included
- Randomly inserted colors
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Ari M. Roussimoff | Beverly Bonner | Bradlee Rhodes | Gordon MacDonald | Jennifer Lowry | John Zacherley | Joseph Gonzalez | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lucille Saint-Peter | Michael Bishop | Rick Hearst | Theo Barnes | Vicki Darnell
Directors: Frank Henenlotter
Project Name: Brain Damage
Composers: Clutch Reiser | Gus Russo
