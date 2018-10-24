The Raid 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese

$15.99
Details
Score by Joseph Trapanese, Aria Prayogi and Fajar Yuskemal. Scheduled for a North American theatrical release on March 28, 2014, The Raid 2 picks up right where the first film left off and follows Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover and infiltrates the ranks of a ruthless Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover the corruption in his own police force. Already earning a reputation worldwide as one of the year’s most gritty and violent flicks.
Special Features
- CD includes the complete score
- Packaged in deluxe gatefold mini-LP jacket
- Vinyl packaged in gatefold jacket with Obi and bonus die-cut insert
Playlists
- Alarm
The Equation
Toilet Nightmare
Suck It Up
Prison Riot
Ball Inspection
Phone Call
Porn Den
Prakoso
Undercover
Club Battle
Reog
Punch It
SIM Card
Betrayal
The Assassin
Pursuit
Motor Chase
Wasteland
Warehouse Stomping
Uco dining
Hammerballs
Showdown
Hush
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alex Abbad | Arifin Putra | Cecep Arif Rahman | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Kazuki Kitamura | Ken'ichi Endô | Oka Antara | Ryûhei Matsuda | Tio Pakusadewo | Very Tri Yulisman | Yayan Ruhian | Zack Lee
Directors: Gareth Evans
Project Name: The Raid 2
Contributors: Aria Prayogi | Fajar Yuskemal | Joseph Trapanese
