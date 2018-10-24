The Raid 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese

View larger $15.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Score by Joseph Trapanese, Aria Prayogi and Fajar Yuskemal. Scheduled for a North American theatrical release on March 28, 2014, The Raid 2 picks up right where the first film left off and follows Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover and infiltrates the ranks of a ruthless Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover the corruption in his own police force. Already earning a reputation worldwide as one of the year’s most gritty and violent flicks.

CD includes the complete score

Packaged in deluxe gatefold mini-LP jacket

Vinyl packaged in gatefold jacket with Obi and bonus die-cut insert

Alarm

The Equation

Toilet Nightmare

Suck It Up

Prison Riot

Ball Inspection

Phone Call

Porn Den

Prakoso

Undercover

Club Battle

Reog

Punch It

SIM Card

Betrayal

The Assassin

Pursuit

Motor Chase

Wasteland

Warehouse Stomping

Uco dining

Hammerballs

Showdown

Hush

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alex Abbad | Arifin Putra | Cecep Arif Rahman | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Kazuki Kitamura | Ken'ichi Endô | Oka Antara | Ryûhei Matsuda | Tio Pakusadewo | Very Tri Yulisman | Yayan Ruhian | Zack Lee

Directors: Gareth Evans

Project Name: The Raid 2

Contributors: Aria Prayogi | Fajar Yuskemal | Joseph Trapanese

