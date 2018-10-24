Share Page Support Us
The Raid 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Joseph Trapanese

View larger

$15.99

$10.97


2 in stock


Details

Score by Joseph Trapanese, Aria Prayogi and Fajar Yuskemal. Scheduled for a North American theatrical release on March 28, 2014, The Raid 2 picks up right where the first film left off and follows Rama (Iko Uwais) as he goes undercover and infiltrates the ranks of a ruthless Jakarta crime syndicate in order to protect his family and uncover the corruption in his own police force. Already earning a reputation worldwide as one of the year’s most gritty and violent flicks.

Special Features

  • CD includes the complete score
  • Packaged in deluxe gatefold mini-LP jacket
  • Vinyl packaged in gatefold jacket with Obi and bonus die-cut insert

Playlists

  • Alarm
    The Equation
    Toilet Nightmare
    Suck It Up
    Prison Riot
    Ball Inspection
    Phone Call
    Porn Den
    Prakoso
    Undercover
    Club Battle
    Reog
    Punch It
    SIM Card
    Betrayal
    The Assassin
    Pursuit
    Motor Chase
    Wasteland
    Warehouse Stomping
    Uco dining
    Hammerballs
    Showdown
    Hush

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alex Abbad | Arifin Putra | Cecep Arif Rahman | Iko Uwais | Julie Estelle | Kazuki Kitamura | Ken'ichi Endô | Oka Antara | Ryûhei Matsuda | Tio Pakusadewo | Very Tri Yulisman | Yayan Ruhian | Zack Lee
Directors: Gareth Evans
Project Name: The Raid 2
Contributors: Aria Prayogi | Fajar Yuskemal | Joseph Trapanese

