Kong: Skull Island Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Jackman

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017

Item Release Date: October 5, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Details

Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe double LP release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND Original Motion Picture Score. Starring Tom Hiddleson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Brie Larson, KONG: SKULL ISLAND is an action packed 2017 American monster film that rebooted the King Kong franchise.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 90th Academy Awards.

The score is composed by the accomplished Henry Jackman (Wreck-It Ralph, Captain American: Civil War, The Predator). The compositions blend 1970’s psychedelic guitars with a pulsing, bombastic orchestra, thus effectively capturing the era of which the film takes place coupled with monster-filled action sequences. Massive percussion and dizzying strings thrust the listener straight into the action.

Waxwork Records is excited to present the deluxe soundtrack release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND featuring the complete film music by Henry Jackman spanning two 180 gram “Lava” colored vinyl records housed in a heavyweight old-style gatefold jacket. Also included are composer liner notes and a printed insert. Front and back cover artwork by Andrew Swainson. Inner gatefold and insert art created by JC Richard.

Special Features

Complete Score by Henry Jackman

180 Gram “Lava” Colored Vinyl Double LP

Heavyweight Old Style Gatefold Jackets

Collector's Full Color Printed Insert

Composer Liner Notes

Original Commissioned Art Work by Andrew Swainson and JC Richard

Playlists

South Pacific

The Beach

Project Monarch

Packard’s Blues

Assembling The Team

Into The Storm

The Island

Kong The Destroyer

Monsters Exist

Spider Attack

Dominant Species

The Temple

Grey Fox

Kong The Protector

Marlow’s Farewell

Lost

The Boneyard

Ambushed

Heart Of Kong

Man Vs. Beast

Creature From The Deep

The Battle Of Skull Island

King Kong

Monster Mash

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Eugene Cordero | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston

Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Project Name: Kong: Skull Island

Composers: Henry Jackman

