Kong: Skull Island Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Jackman

View larger
$43.99

$41.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 181026-76754-1
UPC: 728028456028
Part No: WW041
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Warner Bros. | Watertower Records | Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Item Release Date: October 5, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe double LP release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND Original Motion Picture Score. Starring Tom Hiddleson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Brie Larson, KONG: SKULL ISLAND is an action packed 2017 American monster film that rebooted the King Kong franchise.

KONG: SKULL ISLAND was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 90th Academy Awards.

The score is composed by the accomplished Henry Jackman (Wreck-It Ralph, Captain American: Civil War, The Predator). The compositions blend 1970’s psychedelic guitars with a pulsing, bombastic orchestra, thus effectively capturing the era of which the film takes place coupled with monster-filled action sequences. Massive percussion and dizzying strings thrust the listener straight into the action.

Waxwork Records is excited to present the deluxe soundtrack release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND featuring the complete film music by Henry Jackman spanning two 180 gram “Lava” colored vinyl records housed in a heavyweight old-style gatefold jacket. Also included are composer liner notes and a printed insert. Front and back cover artwork by Andrew Swainson. Inner gatefold and insert art created by JC Richard.

Special Features

  • Complete Score by Henry Jackman
  • 180 Gram “Lava” Colored Vinyl Double LP
  • Heavyweight Old Style Gatefold Jackets
  • Collector's Full Color Printed Insert
  • Composer Liner Notes
  • Original Commissioned Art Work by Andrew Swainson and JC Richard

Playlists

  • South Pacific
    The Beach
    Project Monarch
    Packard’s Blues
    Assembling The Team
    Into The Storm
    The Island
    Kong The Destroyer
    Monsters Exist
    Spider Attack
    Dominant Species
    The Temple
    Grey Fox
    Kong The Protector
    Marlow’s Farewell
    Lost
    The Boneyard
    Ambushed
    Heart Of Kong
    Man Vs. Beast
    Creature From The Deep
    The Battle Of Skull Island
    King Kong
    Monster Mash

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Eugene Cordero | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Project Name: Kong: Skull Island
Composers: Henry Jackman

