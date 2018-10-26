Kong: Skull Island Original Soundtrack Music by Henry Jackman

$43.99
$41.97
UPC: 728028456028
Part No: WW041
Weight: 2.03 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Studio: Warner Bros. | Watertower Records | Waxwork
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Item Release Date: October 5, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Waxwork Records is proud to present the deluxe double LP release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND Original Motion Picture Score. Starring Tom Hiddleson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Brie Larson, KONG: SKULL ISLAND is an action packed 2017 American monster film that rebooted the King Kong franchise.
KONG: SKULL ISLAND was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 90th Academy Awards.
The score is composed by the accomplished Henry Jackman (Wreck-It Ralph, Captain American: Civil War, The Predator). The compositions blend 1970’s psychedelic guitars with a pulsing, bombastic orchestra, thus effectively capturing the era of which the film takes place coupled with monster-filled action sequences. Massive percussion and dizzying strings thrust the listener straight into the action.
Waxwork Records is excited to present the deluxe soundtrack release of KONG: SKULL ISLAND featuring the complete film music by Henry Jackman spanning two 180 gram “Lava” colored vinyl records housed in a heavyweight old-style gatefold jacket. Also included are composer liner notes and a printed insert. Front and back cover artwork by Andrew Swainson. Inner gatefold and insert art created by JC Richard.
Special Features
- Complete Score by Henry Jackman
- 180 Gram “Lava” Colored Vinyl Double LP
- Heavyweight Old Style Gatefold Jackets
- Collector's Full Color Printed Insert
- Composer Liner Notes
- Original Commissioned Art Work by Andrew Swainson and JC Richard
Playlists
- South Pacific
The Beach
Project Monarch
Packard’s Blues
Assembling The Team
Into The Storm
The Island
Kong The Destroyer
Monsters Exist
Spider Attack
Dominant Species
The Temple
Grey Fox
Kong The Protector
Marlow’s Farewell
Lost
The Boneyard
Ambushed
Heart Of Kong
Man Vs. Beast
Creature From The Deep
The Battle Of Skull Island
King Kong
Monster Mash
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Eugene Cordero | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Shea Whigham | Thomas Mann | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Project Name: Kong: Skull Island
Composers: Henry Jackman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Monster Movies | Music & Spoken Word | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Vinyl | Warner Bros. | Watertower Records | Waxwork