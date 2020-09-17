Share Page Support Us
Damien: Omen II Original Full Color Lobby Card Press Photo (1978) [C26]

$19.99

$16.97


1 in stock


photoSKU: 200917-81961-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original U.S. Release: June 9, 1978
Rating: R
Details

Damien: Omen II Original Full Color Lobby Card Press Photo (1978). The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. There is a small pen mark on the bottom slug area. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 8 in

Cast: Allan Arbus | Jonathan Scott-Taylor | Lance Henriksen | Lee Grant | Lucas Donat | Meshach Taylor | William Holden
Directors: Don Taylor | Mike Hodges
Project Name: Damien Omen II

