Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)

Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)
View larger

$24.95

$14.95


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170214-63056-1
UPC: 816018011033
Part No: KINBRBRRVD0096
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Umberto Lenzi  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Exploitation | Horror | Thriller
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: May 23, 1973
Item Release Date: November 29, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” subgenre starts here, with this notorious 1972 Umberto Lenzi (Cannibal Ferox, Nightmare City) directed survivalist shocker, presented in its completely uncut, outrageously violent version. Sacrifice!(aka The Man From Deep River, Deep River Savages) stars Eurohorror legend Ivan Rassimov (Mario Bava’s Shock, Lamberto Bava’s Blade of the Ripper) as photographer John Bradley, who ventures in the heart of Thailand’s jungles and is kidnapped by a ruthless native tribe. As Bradley fights for his life, he eventually catches the eye of the Chief’s daughter (the beautiful Me Me Lay, who also appears in Lenzi’s 1980 gut-muncher Eaten Alive!) and after marrying her, and several bouts of brutality, eventually wins the natives’ trust.

Special Features

  • Documentary "Cannibal World" (Mondo Cannibale)
  • Fully illustrated booklet

Specifications

  • Runtime: 93

Cast: Chit Choi | Ivan Rassimov | Me Me Lay | Ong Ard | Pipop Pupinyo | Prapas Chindang
Directors: Umberto Lenzi

Related Items

Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition
Takashi Miike’s Dead or Alive Trilogy – Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive 2: Birds, Dead or Alive: Final 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray
The Human Tornado
The Fly Japanese Movie Theater Official Souvenir Program David Cronenberg & Jeff Goldblum (1986)
Nightmare Sisters Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Drive-In Massacre
Bad, Bad, Gang
Mai-Chan’s Daily Life The Movie; Bloody Carnal Residence
Busting
42nd Street Forever: The Peep Show Collection Vol. 17

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Exploitation | Horror | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *