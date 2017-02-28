Sacrifice! (The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” sub-genre begins with this movie)

$24.95
The birth of the bloody and controversial “Italian Cannibal” subgenre starts here, with this notorious 1972 Umberto Lenzi (Cannibal Ferox, Nightmare City) directed survivalist shocker, presented in its completely uncut, outrageously violent version. Sacrifice!(aka The Man From Deep River, Deep River Savages) stars Eurohorror legend Ivan Rassimov (Mario Bava’s Shock, Lamberto Bava’s Blade of the Ripper) as photographer John Bradley, who ventures in the heart of Thailand’s jungles and is kidnapped by a ruthless native tribe. As Bradley fights for his life, he eventually catches the eye of the Chief’s daughter (the beautiful Me Me Lay, who also appears in Lenzi’s 1980 gut-muncher Eaten Alive!) and after marrying her, and several bouts of brutality, eventually wins the natives’ trust.
- Documentary "Cannibal World" (Mondo Cannibale)
- Fully illustrated booklet
- Runtime: 93
Cast: Chit Choi | Ivan Rassimov | Me Me Lay | Ong Ard | Pipop Pupinyo | Prapas Chindang
Directors: Umberto Lenzi
