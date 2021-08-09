The Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan between 1900 and 1920 Photo [210809-0001]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
This is a beautiful photo of The Majestic Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, taken between 1900 and 1920. The theater was still open as of 2021 and is located at 4120 Woodward Avenue. The motion picture playing is The Indian War in the 70’s.
