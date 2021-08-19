Times Square New York City, Forbidden Planet Playing at Globe Theatre, Horn & Hardart Automat Photo [210523-0001]

View larger $11.17

Times Square New York City, Forbidden Planet Playing at Globe Theatre, Horn & Hardart Automat Photo

This classic photo shows a scene from Times Square in 1956. Famous at the time for the area’s theater district, we can see The Globe Theatre playing the sci-fi classic Forbidden Planet, which originally premiered in New York City on May 3rd of that year. The Globe had two entrances, one at 1555 Broadway, and the other at 203-217 West 46th Street.

Originally a venue for live productions, the Globe closed in 1931 before being reopened by the Brandt Theatres chain as a movie theater in 1935. It closed again in the summer of 1957 when the film A Face in the Crowd screened as its final movie. That same year, the building was renovated and renamed the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, after the famed husband-and-wife stage actors, returning to its original use as a live performance venue. Marlene Dietrich, Peggy Lee and Carol Channing have all appeared on the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre’s stage.

Next to the Globe is the Horn & Hardart Automat, one of the first non-European Automat restaurants, which opened in 1912. Horn & Hardart was the most prominent American automat chain. Inspired by Max Sielaff’s Automat Restaurants in Berlin, Germany, they became among the first 47 restaurants, to receive patented vending machines from Sielaff’s factory.

The automat gradually became part of popular culture in major cities, and were frequented by unemployed songwriters, actors and other performers seeking low cost food. The automat format was soon disrupted by the arrival of fast food chains, served over the counter and with more payment flexibility than traditional automats.

