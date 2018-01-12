Rare – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog Deluxe Figurine Set

Figure Set SKU: 180112-69504-1

Details

Featured for sale is a sealed Deluxe Figurine Set created for Disney’s animated The Princess and the Frog, a modern day retelling of the classic story The Frog Prince. The item is still sealed in it’s original packaging and has some signs of wear on the package from years of storage, along with some creases and corner dings. There is a paper bend on one of the edges as well.

Bring to life the enchantment of Disney’s fairy tale with this 11-piece Deluxe The Princess and the Frog Figurine Play Set. Imagine you’re in New Orleans as you play with Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and the other stars of this classic story.

Play Set Includes: Princess Tiana in ball gown, Princess Tiana as bride, Princess Tiana as frog, Prince Naveen, Prince Naveen as bridegroom, Prince Naveen as frog, Dr. Facilier, Mama Odie, Louis, Ray & Lawrence.

The Princess and the Frog finds the lives of arrogant, carefree Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos) and hardworking waitress Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) crossing paths. Prince Naveen is transformed into a frog by a conniving voodoo magician named Dr. Facilier (Keith David), along with Tiana, following suit, upon kissing the amphibian royalty. With the help of a trumpet-playing alligator, a Cajun firefly, and an old blind lady who lives in a boat in a tree, Naveen and Tiana attempt to break the spell and fulfill their dreams.

Cast: Anika Noni Rose | Bruno Campos | Jenifer Lewis | Jennifer Cody | Jim Cummings | John Goodman | Keith David | Michael-Leon Wooley | Oprah Winfrey | Peter Bartlett | Terrence Howard

Directors: John Musker | Ron Clements

Project Name: The Princess and the Frog

