Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car

$199.98
$184.98
UPC: 883929542277
Part No: 3000071626
Weight: 5.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George Miller | Mel Gibson items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 25, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mastermind director George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epics come together in this collection featuring all four legendary Mad Max films, tons of special features and a hand-painted Polyresin replica of Max’s famous Interceptor muscle car. Along with all of that, you’ll get Mad Max: Fury Road – Black and Chrome Edition featuring one of the best films ever lensed presented in Black and White.
Special Features
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
- Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road Featurette
- Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels Featurette
- The Road Warriors: Max and Furiosa Featurette
- The Tools of the Wasteland Featurette
- The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome Featurette
- Fury Road: Crash and Smash Featurette
- Deleted Scenes
- Mad Max (1980)
- Commentary by Jon Dowding, David Eggby, Chris Murray and Tim Ridge
- Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon Featurette
- The Road Warrior (1982)
- Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler
- Introduction by Leonard Maltin
- Additional Features
- High quality Blu-ray presentation for all 4 films + 4K Ultra HD version of Mad Max: Fury Road
- Polyresin hand-painted replica of the Interceptor Muscle Car, with removable base
- Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition – See the winner of six Academy Awards in a mind- blowing new black-and-white edition
- Introduction by George Miller on the Black & Chrome Edition and his original vision for Mad Max: Fury Road
- Includes UltraViolet so you can enjoy the film on many different compatible devices (Must be redeemed by December 31, 2019)
Specifications
- Region: A
- Number of Discs: 8
- Runtime: Mad Max - 93 min
Cast: Abbey Lee | Adam Cockburn | Andrew Oh | Angelo Rossitto | Angry Anderson | Bruce Spence | Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Edwin Hodgeman | Emil Minty | Frank Thring | George Spartels | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | John Howard | Kjell Nilsson | Lisa Aldenhoven | Max Phipps | Mel Gibson | Michael Preston | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Paul Larsson | Riley Keough | Robert Grubb | Roger Ward | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley | Steve Bisley | Tina Turner | Tom Hardy | Vernon Wells | Virginia Hey | William Zappa | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max | Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome | Mad Max: Fury Road | The Road Warrior
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Digital | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.