Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car

Item Release Date: October 25, 2016

Details

Mastermind director George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epics come together in this collection featuring all four legendary Mad Max films, tons of special features and a hand-painted Polyresin replica of Max’s famous Interceptor muscle car. Along with all of that, you’ll get Mad Max: Fury Road – Black and Chrome Edition featuring one of the best films ever lensed presented in Black and White.

Special Features

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road Featurette

Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels Featurette

The Road Warriors: Max and Furiosa Featurette

The Tools of the Wasteland Featurette

The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome Featurette

Fury Road: Crash and Smash Featurette

Deleted Scenes

Mad Max (1980)

Commentary by Jon Dowding, David Eggby, Chris Murray and Tim Ridge

Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon Featurette

The Road Warrior (1982)

Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler

Introduction by Leonard Maltin

Additional Features

High quality Blu-ray presentation for all 4 films + 4K Ultra HD version of Mad Max: Fury Road

Polyresin hand-painted replica of the Interceptor Muscle Car, with removable base

Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition – See the winner of six Academy Awards in a mind- blowing new black-and-white edition

Introduction by George Miller on the Black & Chrome Edition and his original vision for Mad Max: Fury Road

Includes UltraViolet so you can enjoy the film on many different compatible devices (Must be redeemed by December 31, 2019)

Specifications

Region: A

Number of Discs: 8

Runtime: Mad Max - 93 min

Cast: Abbey Lee | Adam Cockburn | Andrew Oh | Angelo Rossitto | Angry Anderson | Bruce Spence | Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Edwin Hodgeman | Emil Minty | Frank Thring | George Spartels | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | John Howard | Kjell Nilsson | Lisa Aldenhoven | Max Phipps | Mel Gibson | Michael Preston | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Paul Larsson | Riley Keough | Robert Grubb | Roger Ward | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley | Steve Bisley | Tina Turner | Tom Hardy | Vernon Wells | Virginia Hey | William Zappa | Zoe Kravitz

Directors: George Miller

Project Name: Mad Max | Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome | Mad Max: Fury Road | The Road Warrior

