Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car

Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car
View larger
Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car
Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car
Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car
Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car
Mad Max High Octane Anthology Blu-ray 4K-UHD Collection Plus Replica Interceptor Muscle Car

$199.98

$184.98


1 in stock


Blu-ray SetSKU: 180112-69517-1
UPC: 883929542277
Part No: 3000071626
Weight: 5.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: George Miller | Mel Gibson  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital
Genres: Action | Adventure | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Item Release Date: October 25, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mastermind director George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epics come together in this collection featuring all four legendary Mad Max films, tons of special features and a hand-painted Polyresin replica of Max’s famous Interceptor muscle car. Along with all of that, you’ll get Mad Max: Fury Road – Black and Chrome Edition featuring one of the best films ever lensed presented in Black and White.

Special Features

  • Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
  • Maximum Fury: Filming Fury Road Featurette
  • Mad Max: Fury on Four Wheels Featurette
  • The Road Warriors: Max and Furiosa Featurette
  • The Tools of the Wasteland Featurette
  • The Five Wives: So Shiny, So Chrome Featurette
  • Fury Road: Crash and Smash Featurette
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Mad Max (1980)
  • Commentary by Jon Dowding, David Eggby, Chris Murray and Tim Ridge
  • Mad Max: The Film Phenomenon Featurette
  • The Road Warrior (1982)
  • Commentary by Director George Miller and Cinematographer Dean Semler
  • Introduction by Leonard Maltin
  • Additional Features
  • High quality Blu-ray presentation for all 4 films + 4K Ultra HD version of Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Polyresin hand-painted replica of the Interceptor Muscle Car, with removable base
  • Mad Max: Fury Road – Black & Chrome Edition – See the winner of six Academy Awards in a mind- blowing new black-and-white edition
  • Introduction by George Miller on the Black & Chrome Edition and his original vision for Mad Max: Fury Road
  • Includes UltraViolet so you can enjoy the film on many different compatible devices (Must be redeemed by December 31, 2019)

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Number of Discs: 8
  • Runtime: Mad Max - 93 min

Cast: Abbey Lee | Adam Cockburn | Andrew Oh | Angelo Rossitto | Angry Anderson | Bruce Spence | Charlize Theron | Courtney Eaton | Edwin Hodgeman | Emil Minty | Frank Thring | George Spartels | Hugh Keays-Byrne | Joanne Samuel | John Howard | Kjell Nilsson | Lisa Aldenhoven | Max Phipps | Mel Gibson | Michael Preston | Nathan Jones | Nicholas Hoult | Paul Larsson | Riley Keough | Robert Grubb | Roger Ward | Rosie Huntington-Whiteley | Steve Bisley | Tina Turner | Tom Hardy | Vernon Wells | Virginia Hey | William Zappa | Zoe Kravitz
Directors: George Miller
Project Name: Mad Max | Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome | Mad Max: Fury Road | The Road Warrior

Related Items

Game of Thrones: Hand of the Queen Collector’s Pin
The Art and Making of Alien: Covenant
Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely
Lucio Fulci’s Don’t Torture A Duckling Limited Edition 2-Disc Combo Pack – Blu-ray + DVD
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition
Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1: South Korean Horror Films DVD Box Set
Bruce Lee Ready Action Pose Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Captain America – Madbomb Marvel Comic Book Cover 24 X 36 inch Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Car Films | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Digital | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Sequels | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *