Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]

Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]
View larger
$16.77
From: $14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 211019-96560-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3
SKU: 211019-96560-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]

This print features a chiseled early portrait of tough guy Lee Van Cleef in 1959 film Guns Girls and Gangsters. The crime thriller also starred Mamie Van Doren, Gerald Mohr, Grant Richards, Elaine Edwards, John Baer, Paul Fix and Carlo Fiore.

Guns Girls and Gangsters is set in Las Vegas, and centers on a group of assorted criminals planning the robbery of an armored truck hauling casino money to the bank. The plot is somewhat similar to the original Ocean’s 11, which was release only a year later, in 1960. In Ocean’s 11, Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) gathers a group of his World War II buddies to pull off the ultimate Las Vegas heist – rob five Las Vegas casinos in one night.

Specifications

  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Our Army at War Sgt. Rock’s Easy Co. (No. 162, Jan 1966) Joe Kubert [9060]
Jada Toys The Dark Knight 1:24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Batmobile and Batman
Frank Miller’s Sin City 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C31]
Set of 3 Original 7×9 inch Publicity Press Photos – James Cagney, Rudolph Valentino, Humphrey Bogart [F91]
8 Million Ways to Die Blu-ray Edition
The Dark Knight Rises Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Import Edition
Ennio Morricone – Erotic Soundtracks Compilation
The New York Ripper Remastered Blu-ray Edition with Additional BONUS MATERIAL (2021)
McQueen: The Untold Story of a Bad Boy in Hollywood (January 1986) [193150]
Akira Classic Anime Movie 4K UHD + Blu-ray Limited Edition 3-Disc Collection
Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 211019-96560-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr3SKU: 211019-96560-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New