Portrait of Lee Van Cleef in Guns Girls and Gangsters Photo Print [210906-22]

This print features a chiseled early portrait of tough guy Lee Van Cleef in 1959 film Guns Girls and Gangsters. The crime thriller also starred Mamie Van Doren, Gerald Mohr, Grant Richards, Elaine Edwards, John Baer, Paul Fix and Carlo Fiore.

Guns Girls and Gangsters is set in Las Vegas, and centers on a group of assorted criminals planning the robbery of an armored truck hauling casino money to the bank. The plot is somewhat similar to the original Ocean’s 11, which was release only a year later, in 1960. In Ocean’s 11, Danny Ocean (Frank Sinatra) gathers a group of his World War II buddies to pull off the ultimate Las Vegas heist – rob five Las Vegas casinos in one night.

