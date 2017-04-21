Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic

DVD SKU: 170422-64626-1

UPC: 097360155143

ISBN-10: 0-7921-8185-9

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Eddie Murphy | John Landis items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: DVD

Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1983

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a wall street commodities broker and a street hustler in John Landis’ comedy classic Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.

The item is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few small tears in the plastic case. The disc is also in great shape with very little wear.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen version enhanced for 16:9 TVs

Subtitles: English

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround

Runtime: 116

Region: 1

Cast: Alan Dellay | Anthony DiSabatino | Bonnie Behrend | Bonnie Tremena | Dan Aykroyd | David Schwartz | Denholm Elliott | Don Ameche | Eddie Murphy | Florence Anglin | James Newell | Jim Gallagher | Mary St. John | Maurice Woods | Ralph Bellamy | Richard D. Fisher Jr. | Robert Earl Jones | Sunnie Merrill | Tom Degidon | William Magerman

Directors: John Landis

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures