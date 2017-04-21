Twitter
Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic

$10.82

$6.50


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170422-64626-1
UPC: 097360155143
ISBN-10: 0-7921-8185-9
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Eddie Murphy | John Landis
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: June 8, 1983
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a wall street commodities broker and a street hustler in John Landis’ comedy classic Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd.

The item is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few small tears in the plastic case. The disc is also in great shape with very little wear.

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen version enhanced for 16:9 TVs
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround
  • Runtime: 116
  • Region: 1

Cast: Alan Dellay | Anthony DiSabatino | Bonnie Behrend | Bonnie Tremena | Dan Aykroyd | David Schwartz | Denholm Elliott | Don Ameche | Eddie Murphy | Florence Anglin | James Newell | Jim Gallagher | Mary St. John | Maurice Woods | Ralph Bellamy | Richard D. Fisher Jr. | Robert Earl Jones | Sunnie Merrill | Tom Degidon | William Magerman
Directors: John Landis

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Movies & TV | Paramount Pictures

