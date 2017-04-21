Bobby Z DVD Laurence Fishburne Paul Walker Crime Thriller

DVD SKU: 170422-64630-1

One Man. Two Lives. Countless Enemies. Marked for death by a biker gang, ex-Marine convict Tim Kearney (Paul Walker, Into the Blue) just got one last chance to walk out of jail alive. A scheming DEA agent (Laurence Fishburne, Mission: Impossible III) needs somebody to impersonate recently deceased druglord Bobby Z… and Tim happens to be a dead ringer. It’s a risky proposition, but if Tim plays his part right, he may be able to claim Bobby Z’s smoking hot ex-girlfriend (Olivia Wilde, Alpha Dog) and a cool fortune in illegal profits. Unfortunately, taking on Bobby Z’s name also means taking on his bloodthirsty enemies. Caught in the crossfire, Tim runs for his life as he tries to find a way out of his deadly masquerade. Also starring UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell.

Special Features

Behind the Scenes featurette

Specifications

Runtime: 94

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 fullscreen

2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen

Language: English, French

Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Cast: Chuck Liddell | J.R. Villarreal | Jacob Vargas | Jason Flemyng | Jason Lewis | Joaquim De Almeida | Josh Stewart | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Keith Carradine | Laurence Fishburne | M.C. Gainey | Margo Martindale | Michael Bowen | Olivia Wilde | Pat Miletich | Paul Walker | Raymond J. Barry | Rory Markham | Stefanos Miltsakakis | Troy Brenna

Directors: John Herzfeld

