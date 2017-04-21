Twitter
Bobby Z DVD Laurence Fishburne Paul Walker Crime Thriller
$6.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 170422-64630-1
UPC: 043396194595
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Crime | Thriller
Studio: SONY Pictures Home Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: September 4, 2007
Rating: R
Details

One Man. Two Lives. Countless Enemies. Marked for death by a biker gang, ex-Marine convict Tim Kearney (Paul Walker, Into the Blue) just got one last chance to walk out of jail alive. A scheming DEA agent (Laurence Fishburne, Mission: Impossible III) needs somebody to impersonate recently deceased druglord Bobby Z… and Tim happens to be a dead ringer. It’s a risky proposition, but if Tim plays his part right, he may be able to claim Bobby Z’s smoking hot ex-girlfriend (Olivia Wilde, Alpha Dog) and a cool fortune in illegal profits. Unfortunately, taking on Bobby Z’s name also means taking on his bloodthirsty enemies. Caught in the crossfire, Tim runs for his life as he tries to find a way out of his deadly masquerade. Also starring UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell.

The item is in very good condition, with some signs of wear, along with a few small tears in the plastic case.

Special Features

  • Behind the Scenes featurette

Specifications

  • Runtime: 94
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1 fullscreen
    2.35:1 anamorphic widescreen
  • Language: English, French
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1

Cast: Chuck Liddell | J.R. Villarreal | Jacob Vargas | Jason Flemyng | Jason Lewis | Joaquim De Almeida | Josh Stewart | Julio Oscar Mechoso | Keith Carradine | Laurence Fishburne | M.C. Gainey | Margo Martindale | Michael Bowen | Olivia Wilde | Pat Miletich | Paul Walker | Raymond J. Barry | Rory Markham | Stefanos Miltsakakis | Troy Brenna
Directors: John Herzfeld

