The Arrival and Arrival II DVD Double Feature Charlie Sheen Sci-Fi Thriller

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
This double-sided DVD presentation from Artisan Home Entertainment features both science fiction films The Arrival and Arrival 2. The item is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage. The sleeve and paper insert have a few bends and corner dings.
Special Features
- The Arrival
- Interactive Menus
- Scene Access
- Production Notes
- Cast and Crew Biographies
- Teaser and Full Trailers
- Arrival II
- Scene Access
- Trailer
- Production Notes
- Cast and Crew Information
- Interactive Menus
Cast: Bill Corday | Buddy Joe Hooker | Catalina Botello | Catherine Blythe | Chad Beamish | Charlie Sheen | David Nerman | David Villalpando | Dean Patrick Fleming | Don Jordan | Emidio Michetti | Georg Lillitsch | Howard Rosenstein | Jacqueline Voltaire | Jane Sibbett | Javier Morga | John Sanford Moore | Karen Elkin | Kevin Tenney | Larry Day | Laurel Paetz | Leon Rippy | Lila Feng | Lindsay Crouse | Lisa Kagan | Liz MacRae | Mark Trafford | Michael Sarrazin | Michael Scherer | Noel Burton | Patrick Muldoon | Phyllis Applegate | Richard Schiff | Ron Silver | Sean Devine | Sophie Léger | Stéphane Blanchette | Steve Adams | Teri Polo | Tony T. Johnson | Wei Feng Tang
Directors: David Twohy | Kevin Tenney
