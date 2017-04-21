The Arrival and Arrival II DVD Double Feature Charlie Sheen Sci-Fi Thriller

DVD SKU: 170422-64634-1

This double-sided DVD presentation from Artisan Home Entertainment features both science fiction films The Arrival and Arrival 2. The item is in great shape, with slight wear from years of storage. The sleeve and paper insert have a few bends and corner dings.

Special Features

The Arrival

Interactive Menus

Scene Access

Production Notes

Cast and Crew Biographies

Teaser and Full Trailers

Arrival II

Scene Access

Trailer

Production Notes

Cast and Crew Information

Interactive Menus

Cast: Bill Corday | Buddy Joe Hooker | Catalina Botello | Catherine Blythe | Chad Beamish | Charlie Sheen | David Nerman | David Villalpando | Dean Patrick Fleming | Don Jordan | Emidio Michetti | Georg Lillitsch | Howard Rosenstein | Jacqueline Voltaire | Jane Sibbett | Javier Morga | John Sanford Moore | Karen Elkin | Kevin Tenney | Larry Day | Laurel Paetz | Leon Rippy | Lila Feng | Lindsay Crouse | Lisa Kagan | Liz MacRae | Mark Trafford | Michael Sarrazin | Michael Scherer | Noel Burton | Patrick Muldoon | Phyllis Applegate | Richard Schiff | Ron Silver | Sean Devine | Sophie Léger | Stéphane Blanchette | Steve Adams | Teri Polo | Tony T. Johnson | Wei Feng Tang

Directors: David Twohy | Kevin Tenney

