Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan (2000) Action Figure

$22.90

$19.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170312-63873-1
UPC: 035112492566
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Marvel Studios
Details

For sale is a Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Logan action figure (2000). The item is brand new and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in excellent condition, with slight wear from years of storage, along with a few corner dings and slight creasing in some areas.

Mutants – humans born with extraordinary genetic powers. Feared by society, most mutants hide their powers. Some, like the twisted Magneto, use their powers for evil. But a select few, led by Professor Xavier, learn to harness and control their powers for the good of society and the advancement of mutantkind. Can these heroic mutants, known as the X-Men, stop Magneto before its too late? From the pages of Marvel comics to the big screen, Toy Biz produced this line of 6 inch action figures based on the characters from X-Men the Movie. Logan includes X-Ray Machine and features Spring-Arm and Claw Action.

Size: 12 x 7.5 x 3.6 inches

