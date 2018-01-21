Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD

Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
View larger
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD

$8.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69738-1
UPC: 012569594142
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman | Rutger Hauer  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Thrillers
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 15, 2005
Item Release Date: October 18, 2005
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

After training with his mentor, Batman begins his fight to free crime-ridden Gotham City from the corruption that Scarecrow and the League of Shadows have cast upon it.

This item is in good condition and has a few bends on the outer case. There are also some scratches on the case and disc.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Runtime: 140
  • Audio: Dolby Surround 5.1
  • Language: English, French
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish (Feature Only)

Cast: Christian Bale | Gary Oldman | Katie Holmes | Ken Watanabe | Larry Holden | Liam Neeson | Michael Caine | Morgan Freeman | Rutger Hauer
Directors: Christopher Nolan
Project Name: Batman Begins
Characters: Batman

Related Items

Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set
Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover
The Silver Screen Gang (Hollywood Chapter) Art 36 X 19 inch Movie Poster
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters: Icons of Horror Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster & The Mummy Action Figure 3-Pack
Knight Rider: The Complete Series Blu-ray 16-Disc Box Set Starring David Hasselhoff
Claudio Simonetti – Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary CD
Bruce Lee High Flying Kick Front Printed Apparel
Asia Extreme Collection Volume 1: South Korean Horror Films DVD Box Set
Quentin Tarantino Unchained Movies: The Complete Ennio Morricone Scores
It Comes At Night Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Brian McOmber

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | DVD | Fantasy | Featured | Movies & TV | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Warner Bros.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *