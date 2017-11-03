From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry

$13.99
$10.95
UPC: 724358058826
Part No: 00724358058826
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
View All: James Bond items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Romance | Sequels | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Capitol Records | UMG | United Artists | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964
Item Release Date: February 11, 2003
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In Ian Fleming’s From Russia with Love, James Bond 007 (Sean Connery) searches for a Russian decoding machine, known as “Lektor.” Bond needs to find the machine before the evil SPECTRE discovers it convinces a double agent to hand it over to their side. Whilst being romantically linked with Russian agent Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), Bond sneaks around Istanbul, while multiple SPECTRE agents attempt to take him out, including the inhumanly powerful Donald ‘Red’ Grant (Robert Shaw) and former KGB agent Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) who knows all the tricks in the book and even possesses an incredible poison tipped shoe.
Playlists
- Opening Titles: James Bond Is Back/From Russia With Love/James Bond Theme by: John Barry | Lionel Bart | Matt Monro
- Tania Meets Klebb by: John Barry
- Meeting In St. Sophia by: John Barry
- The Golden Horn by: John Barry
- Girl Trouble by: John Barry
- Bond Meets Tania by: John Barry
- 007 by: John Barry
- Gypsy Camp by: John Barry
- Death Of Grant by: John Barry
- From Russia With Love by: Lionel Bart | Matt Monro
- Spectre Island by: John Barry
- Guitar Lament by: John Barry
- Man Overboard/Smersh In Action by: John Barry
- James Bond With Bongos by: John Barry
- Stalking by: John Barry
- Leila Dances by: John Barry
- Death Of Kerin by: John Barry
- 007 Takes The Lektor by: John Barry
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 115
Cast: Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Eunice Gayson | Ian Fleming | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Pedro Armendáriz | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery
Directors: Terence Young
Composers: John Barry
Authors: Ian Fleming
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Capitol Records | CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Music | Romance | Sequels | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | UMG | United Artists | Universal