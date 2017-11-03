Twitter
From Russia with Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by John Barry

View larger
$13.99

$10.95


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171103-68119-1
UPC: 724358058826
Part No: 00724358058826
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: James Bond  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Romance | Sequels | Spy Films | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Capitol Records | UMG | United Artists | Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1964
Item Release Date: February 11, 2003
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Ian Fleming’s From Russia with Love, James Bond 007 (Sean Connery) searches for a Russian decoding machine, known as “Lektor.” Bond needs to find the machine before the evil SPECTRE discovers it convinces a double agent to hand it over to their side. Whilst being romantically linked with Russian agent Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi), Bond sneaks around Istanbul, while multiple SPECTRE agents attempt to take him out, including the inhumanly powerful Donald ‘Red’ Grant (Robert Shaw) and former KGB agent Rosa Klebb (Lotte Lenya) who knows all the tricks in the book and even possesses an incredible poison tipped shoe.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 115

Cast: Bernard Lee | Daniela Bianchi | Eunice Gayson | Ian Fleming | Lois Maxwell | Lotte Lenya | Pedro Armendáriz | Robert Shaw | Sean Connery
Directors: Terence Young
Composers: John Barry
Authors: Ian Fleming

