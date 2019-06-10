Share Page Support Us
Batman Official Movie Novelization Paperback Edition (1989)

View larger
$12.99

$4.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190610-78043-1
UPC: 070993004958
ISBN-10: 0446354872
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: June 23, 1989
Item Release Date: June 1, 1989
Rating: PG
Details

Batman Official Movie Novelization Paperback Edition (1989).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Jack Nicholson | Jack Palance | Jerry Hall | Kim Basinger | Michael Keaton | Tim Burton
Directors: Tim Burton
Project Name: Batman
Authors: Craig Shaw

