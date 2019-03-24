AUTOGRAPHED The Boondock Saints – The Lost Gig (April 2010) 12-Gauge Comics

$12.99
$7.99
comicSKU: 190324-77639-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The Boondock Saints – The Lost Gig (April 2010) 12-Gauge Comics. Signed by producer Eben Matthews.
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Cast: Norman Reedus | Sean Patrick Flanery | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Troy Duffy
Project Name: The Boondock Saints
Authors: JB Love | Troy Duffy
Related Items
Categories
Action | Comic Based | Comics | Crime | Cult Cinema | Featured | Featured - Email