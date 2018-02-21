Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl

View larger $39.99 From: $29.99 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ Vinyl - V1 $29.99 Vinyl - V2 $29.99 Vinyl - V3 $29.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl - V1 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl - V2 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Vinyl - V3





Vinyl - V1 SKU: 180222-70714-1

UPC: 093624980766

Part No: 5167570

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. Vinyl - V2 SKU: 180222-70714-2

UPC: 093624980766

Part No: 5167570

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. Vinyl - V3 SKU: 180222-70714

UPC: 093624980766

Part No: 5167570

Weight: 2.01 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 180222-70714-1UPC: 093624980766Part No: 5167570Weight: 2.01 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180222-70714-2UPC: 093624980766Part No: 5167570Weight: 2.01 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 180222-70714UPC: 093624980766Part No: 5167570Weight: 2.01 lbsCondition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: March 6, 2009

Item Release Date: February 10, 2009

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This now out of print Limited Edition Picture Disc features “Desolation Row” by My Chemical Romance on Side A and “Prison Fight” by Tyler Bates on Side B. The tracks are from the soundtrack to Zack Snyder’s 2009 superhero thriller Watchmen.

The items are unused and still in their original clear plastic sleeve. The sleeve is in very good shape and has some bends, creases and a few tears along the edge.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Billy Crudup | Carla Gugino | Gary Houston | Jackie Earle Haley | James M. Connor | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Laura Mennell | Malin Akerman | Matt Frewer | Matthew Goode | Patrick Wilson | Rob LaBelle | Stephen McHattie

Directors: Zack Snyder

Project Name: Watchmen

Contributors: My Chemical Romance | Tyler Bates

Related Items

Categories

Action | Comic Based | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Vinyl | Warner Bros.