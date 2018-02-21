Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl

$39.99
UPC: 093624980766
Part No: 5167570
Weight: 2.01 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
SKU: 180222-70714
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: DC Entertainment | Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 6, 2009
Item Release Date: February 10, 2009
Rating: R
Details
This now out of print Limited Edition Picture Disc features “Desolation Row” by My Chemical Romance on Side A and “Prison Fight” by Tyler Bates on Side B. The tracks are from the soundtrack to Zack Snyder’s 2009 superhero thriller Watchmen.
The items are unused and still in their original clear plastic sleeve. The sleeve is in very good shape and has some bends, creases and a few tears along the edge.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Billy Crudup | Carla Gugino | Gary Houston | Jackie Earle Haley | James M. Connor | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Laura Mennell | Malin Akerman | Matt Frewer | Matthew Goode | Patrick Wilson | Rob LaBelle | Stephen McHattie
Directors: Zack Snyder
Project Name: Watchmen
Contributors: My Chemical Romance | Tyler Bates
