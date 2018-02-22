Twitter
Black Panther Advance One Sheet 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

Black Panther Advance One Sheet 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
$15.99

$11.99


9 in stock


PosterSKU: 180223-70725-1
Part No: 52544R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Featured is the Advance One Sheet for the popular comic adaptation Black Panther, which is currently on fire at the box office. This large format, full-color poster will enhance any bedroom or dorm room wall.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Eleni Roussos | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
Characters: Black Panther

